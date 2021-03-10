The University Of California, Davis Offers $75 Grant To Students That Don’t Travel For Spring Break

A California university is offering $75 in grants to students in an effort to prevent them from traveling around the state during spring break.

The University of California, Davis is offering the grant in an effort to “support a local Davis business” and encouraging students to avoid traveling during the break in accordance with state guidelines, the college announced March 6.

The Facebook post announcing the measure states that grants are limited to the first 500 qualified entries and that staying local and on campus was a “good way to do [their] part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Four different grants are being offered by the university and would only be redeemable at select businesses during the break period, Fox News reported.

“The purpose of this $75 grant is to encourage UC Davis students not to travel during spring break and provide them with alternative activities to do during the week,” UC Davis spokesperson Melissa Blouin told Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Teachers Union Member Warns Colleagues About Posting Spring Break Vacation Photos While Refusing To Return To Schools)

Blouin also told Fox News that the applications are being accepted until March 10 and that interest from students has been strong, and that she hoped it would “create a memorable experience” for campus residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidelines Monday, including for vaccinated people, but encouraged most citizens to continue avoiding travel until further notice.

In February, the CDC stated that domestic travelers will no longer need a negative COVID test before flying.