Don Lemon Explodes On Sen. Tim Scott For Saying ‘Woke Supremacy Is As Bad As White Supremacy’

CNN host Don Lemon became visibly frustrated and angry Wednesday as he erupted on Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for saying “woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.”

Lemon was giving a monologue on race and the Republican Party during his broadcast of “CNN Tonight” when he lambasted Scott for “gaslighting” and spreading “misinformation” to people about white supremacy. (RELATED: ‘A Metaphor For America’: Rep. Ayanna Pressley ‘Haunted’ By Black Custodial Staff ‘Cleaning Up After White Supremacist Mobs’)

Lemon began by pointing out that Scott “is the only black Republican in the Senate” before playing a video clip of him on Fox News saying, “woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.” The video clip didn’t show any parts before and after that comment from Scott.

After playing the video, Lemon seemed speechless and sighed, seemingly in frustration.

“Do you want to explain who these woke supremacists are? Because I looked really carefully and … I haven’t seen any woke supremacists. I never saw — I’ve never seen a woke supremacist lynching anybody,” he said. “Never saw a woke supremacist denying anybody access to housing, or a job, or education, or voting rights. Never saw any woke supremacists enslaving anybody. Never saw any woke supremacists trying to keep people from marrying amongst different races. Come on, Tim Scott!”

He went on to say he also didn’t see any woke supremacists storming the Capitol or hunting and attacking police officers at the Capitol.

“Guess who I saw. Guess who police officers were beaten by. Guess who wanted to hang the vice president. White supremacists, Tim Scott!” he added.

“What are you doing? The only black Republican with a woke supremacist carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation’s Capitol, Tim Scott. Tim! Tim, I have to — I know you don’t want me to yell, but this is out — this is ridiculous! You are gaslighting people! You are giving people misinformation! What are you doing, brother? … You’re not helping,” Lemon concluded.

The clip in Lemon’s crosshairs was from an appearance Scott made Monday on Fox News alongside host Trey Gowdy, who had defended Scott earlier in the segment from what he called a “woke lib” calling Scott “a prop.”