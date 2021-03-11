REPORT: OnlyFans Star Sued For Allegedly Using Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Mansion To Take Nude Photos

An OnlyFans and Instagram star is reportedly being sued for allegedly taking some sexy snaps at the wrong location!

According to the Daily Star, Stefanie Gurzanski is being sued by her ex-boyfriend Stephen J. Cloobeck for using his mansion to take nude photos for OnlyFans.

The issue? Gurzanski is being accused of tricking Cloobeck into believing she was a real model as he apparently showered in gifts worth more than $1 million.

She's accused of taking nude photos at his mansion and on his plane. Gurzanski has claimed that Cloobeck is an angry former lover and this is nothing more than a vendetta, according to The Daily Star.

For research purposes, I took a glance at Gurzanski's Instagram account and it's a sight for sore eyes. That much is for sure.

At the same time, I'm not sure Cloobeck's lawsuit has legs. Who determines what makes someone a legit model and what doesn't?

I think by a lot of standards, having 1.8 million followers on Instagram means you can call yourself an Insta model at a bare minimum.

As for the alleged photos for OnlyFans at his house and on his plane, that’s kind of on him. If you don’t fully vet the woman you’re with and she decides your mansion is a great place for some saucy snaps for the adult entertainment site, then I don’t know what to tell you.

As you would tell a kid about to go swimming, dip your toe into the water before diving in so that you get a feel for the water.

Best of luck to these two former lovebirds in court! I can’t wait to find out how this plays out. If you can sue ex-girlfriends for allegedly conning you, the floodgates might be open for men around America.