REPORT: The Bears Will Give Up A ‘Boatload Of Picks’ For Russell Wilson Or Deshaun Watson

The Chicago Bears are reportedly ready to sell the farm to land a star quarterback.

According to CBS Sports, the Bears are prepared to give up a “boatload of picks” to get Russell Wilson from the Seahawks or Deshaun Watson from the Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, the Bears are stuck with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume that Watson is off the table. Until we’re told otherwise, the Texans seem intent on keeping him.

That means the Bears are really gunning for Russell Wilson, who very much appears to be a realistic option to trade for.

If the Bears have to give up four first round picks to get Russell Wilson, they should 100% do it. If they have to give up even less, then it’s a no-brainer.

Wilson has a decade of football in front of him, and he’s a top quarterback in the league. You have to do what is necessary.

There’s no guarantee that first round picks are going to turn into stars. There is a guarantee that Wilson is headed to the hall of fame. This isn’t even a hard choice. Go get Wilson if you’re Chicago and can get the job done!