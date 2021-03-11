EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Claim Rep. Zoe Lofgren Broke House Rules With 1,939-Page Report On Capitol Riot

Three Republicans on the Committee on House Administration sent a letter to Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren claiming she broke House rules for releasing a report insinuating Congressional Republicans were involved in the Capitol riot.

The Daily Caller first obtained the Thursday letter, which Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil sent to Lofgren, who chairs the committee, saying the report’s findings are wrong and offensive. The three Republicans also said it raises questions concerning her use of Members’ Representational Allowance (MRA) for investigating members of Congress using her personal office resources.

“As the Chairperson of the Committee which is responsible for overseeing the rules governing the use of the MRA, you more than anyone should know that the handbook is clear when it states ‘the MRA may only be used for official and representational expenses.’ Using your personal office resources to investigate other Members of Congress cannot be considered to be related to your representational duties to your district,” the Republicans said to Lofgren in the letter.

Lofgren released the 1,939-page “social media review,” which examined the social media accounts of Republican House members who voted to object to the electoral certification of the 2020 presidential election, in March, NBC News reported. The report was created to see if any House Republicans were responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

“This ‘report’ also contains concerning language and content that is inconsistent with the Communication Standards Commission regulations regarding the rules on Decorum and Civility. Additionally, there is a long-standing prohibition on official websites directly linking or referring to websites created or operated by a campaign or any campaign-related entity. This ‘report’, posted on your official personal office website, directly links to the campaign accounts of 75 candidates,” the letter continued. (RELATED: Sources: ‘Conversations’ Pelosi Had With Sgt At Arms About National Guard Presence Factored Into ‘Blender Of Decision Making’ That Led Up To Riot)

The report includes tweets as well as Facebook and Parler posts from over 100 House Republicans in the time between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.

“Like former President [Donald] Trump, any elected member of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection or incited the attack seriously threatened our democratic government,” Lofgren wrote in the report. “They would have betrayed their oath of office and would be implicated in the same constitutional provision cited in the article of impeachment” against Trump.

The Daily Caller contacted Lofgren’s office about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.