Ryan Murphy Shares A Special Look At Season 10 Of ‘American Horror Story’

“American Horror Story” fans got a special treat Thursday from creator Ryan Murphy.

Murphy posted a picture from season 10 of the hit FX show, and it’s pretty sinister. Two menacing figures who don’t appear to be human are standing alone on a dark street. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

He captioned the post, “Night Moves #AHS10.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Interesting to note, he geotagged the photo Provincetown, which is where season 10 is believed to potentially be located.

There’s also been some chatter about whether or not the official title will be “Pilgrim.” Right now, we don’t know much at all outside of the tiny bits Murphy has given the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

What I do know is that I’m super pumped for season 10 to get here. When “AHS” is at its best, it’s one of the best shows on TV.

Granted, some seasons have been pretty bad, but the first three and season nine were all excellent. Something tells me we’re trending in a great direction for season 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on season 10 as we have them. I can’t wait!