‘American Horror Story’ Posts Season 10 Hint On Instagram. Are Vampires Involved?

“American Horror Story” seemed to drop a major hint Wednesday for fans.

The hit FX show will return in 2021, but we really don’t know much about what the new episodes will be about. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the Instagram photo posted Wednesday, I think vampires might be in play here. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram Look sharp. A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 11, 2020 at 11:59am PST

Obviously, it’s hard to tell what’s going on from a single photo. It’s impossible to say what this means. However, I think it’s fair to take an educated guess.

It’s a picture of someone with incredibly sharp teeth and the caption was, “Look sharp.” I might be jumping the gun here, but I feel like vampires have to be in play.

View this post on Instagram Back with a vengeance via @mrrpmurphy. #AHS10 A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Feb 26, 2020 at 12:55pm PST

Am I down with vampires being a major part of season 10? Honestly, I’m down for anything as long as it’s great.

As I’ve said before, the first three seasons of “AHS” were outstanding. After that, it really became hit or miss, and then season nine was the best since the original three.

Now, we’re getting season 10 next year, and I’m amped.

If it’s as good as season nine, then I think we’re all in for a fun time. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too much longer because I need some new “AHS” episodes.