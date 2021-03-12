World

Authorities Won’t Tell Where Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Is Held, Lawyers Say

Supporters Of Alexei Navalny Gather In Berlin, Demand His Release From Russian Prison

(Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Kaylee Greenlee Reporter
Font Size:

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was taken from a Russian detention facility to an unknown location, his lawyers said Friday.

One of Navalny’s lawyers visited him Thursday and when another attempted to meet with him Friday they were told he had been moved, Reuters reported. Navalny was initially moved from a Moscow jail last month after a quarantine period to serve the remainder of his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence at the IK-2 penal colony.

“The prison said he wasn’t there and that’s it,” Navalny’s lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, told Reuters. He added that Navalny was in good health during his Thursday visit.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a hall of the Moscow Regional Court via a video link from Moscow's penal detention centre Number 1 (known as Matrosskaya Tishina) during a court hearing of an appeal against his arrest, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow on January 28, 2021. - Navalny, 44, was detained on January 17 upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a hall of the Moscow Regional Court via a video link from Moscow’s penal detention centre Number 1 (known as Matrosskaya Tishina) during a court hearing of an appeal against his arrest, in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow on January 28, 2021. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Information on Navalny’s location could not be shared due to protection of personal information laws, a Federal Penitentiary Service spokesperson said, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Russian Opposition Leader Allegedly Sent To Russian Prison Camp)

Navalny was arrested upon returning from Germany in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning, Reuters reported. The Kremlin disputed the incident and denied any involvement in the poisoning despite international .

Navalny was charged with violating parole and arrested as soon as he returned to Russia, Reuters reported. The U.S. and European Union implemented sanctions against Russia while demanding Navalny’s release.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.