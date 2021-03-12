It’s Officially Been One Year Since The World Came To A Grinding Halt

It’s officially been one year since the world as we knew it came to a grinding halt.

On March 12, 2020, I was sitting at my house preparing for another day of work and some beers with the boys on Friday.

That’s when an email went out that we were going to work from home through the weekend until we had a little better understanding of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation on the ground.

Nobody was worried. In fact, our legendary lunch group still got together that Friday for another round of beers with the boys and to lament the fact March Madness had been canceled.

Friend told me he’s so sad about March Madness being canceled because of coronavirus that he got hammered drunk and texted his ex-girlfriend last night. “I just didn’t know what else to do.” America is in pain, folks. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 13, 2020

Same person just compared coronavirus ending March Madness to 9/11 and WWII. Only major difference is that 9/11 and WWII never ended March Madness. Coronavirus is the first thing to ever do it. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 13, 2020

We were cracking jokes, eating pizza and I even treated myself to a few Bloody Marys, which had been poured with a strong hand.

After lunch, we hit up multiple bars, a club and proceeded to drink like wild as if nothing was going to change.

Looking back, it’s incredible what we didn’t know on that fateful March 13 day. That would be the last time I was in a bar or drinking with friends for the next six weeks. In fact, our lunch crew wouldn’t reunite for months. It was like brothers who had been separated in battle only to find ourselves reunited in the jungles of Vietnam down the road.

The @DailyCaller lunch crew will be reunited today for the first time in three months. Much like I imagine the guys on D-Day did after beating the Nazis, we will drink plenty of beer. Coronavirus gave us its best shot, but we kicked its ass.https://t.co/EoMFKpsyjS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 12, 2020

If I had known then what I know now, I would have done so many things differently. Forget stopping around 10:00 pm. We would have drank until the sun came up. We were literally making plans for Saturday parties.

Instead, everything was closed by that Monday, the world had been brought to a grinding halt and I haven’t stepped foot in the office since.

It’s not the beers you drink on your final day that you remember. It’s the ones you left on the table that haunt you. That’s more or less the way I look at the situation.

The first beer of the weekend has been cracked open. Let’s get after it, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/3daDSoGK7i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 12, 2021

Despite the fact we’ve been doing this for literally a year, we’re still rolling and that’s the important thing.

I’ve been writing weekly updates as if I’m taking a log of sorts as we battle the invisible enemy. At this point, I might call this one the final one.

We had a hell of a run, hit the one year mark and have done a lot of reflecting.

We’re going to get through this and bounce back better than ever. The only question now is how many more light beers we’ll enjoy along the way!