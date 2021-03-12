Man Fatally Shoots Brother After Body Wash Dispute, Police Say

A Georgia man fatally shot his older brother after a dispute about body wash, police said.

Clayton County Police Officers received a call around 2:00 a.m. on March 10 about a stabbing in Riverdale, police said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old victim dead from “several gun shot wounds.”

Detectives began investigating the incident and found there was a domestic violence dispute between two brothers that quickly turned deadly. Jaylan Jones, 24, was accused by his older brother of having thrown away his body wash, police said.

Jones admitted to police that he and his brother then began arguing in the upper level of the residence but a witness quickly intervened and broke up the fight. The brothers, however, then began fighting again before being separated a second and final time. Police say the victim then went downstairs while Jones said he went to his bedroom. Jones grabbed his gun and found his brother downstairs, shooting him multiple times.

Jones tried to "dispose" of the weapon and was subsequently charged with malice murder and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Tiffany Purnell, who said she was a relative of the family, said the incident was over something “deeper than body wash,” according to the New York Post.

“Two brothers arguing over body wash. One ends up dead and the other in prison for the rest of his life. I know it’s deeper than body wash. But something as small as that triggered it causing all of this hurt and pain. Now their mom and family is hurting and trying to make sense of it all … They were her only two kids.”