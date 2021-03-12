REPORT: Cam Newton Is Re-Signing With The Patriots On A 1-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are reportedly keeping Cam Newton.

According to The Boston Globe, the veteran quarterback will return for another season with Patriots on a one-year deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at this time.

BREAKING: The #Patriots are re-signing QB Cam Newton to a one-year deal, according to a league source. https://t.co/cEqlg8zSXb — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 12, 2021

This is honestly incredibly surprising. All the chatter after this past season was that the Patriots were likely going to go a different direction than Newton after finishing 7-9.

He had some flashes, but definitely didn’t look like a long term solution for Bill Belichick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Well, he’s back in New England for another season! You have to wonder how much New England picking at 15 factored into the decision to bring Newton back.

By the time the 15th pick rolls around, all the elite quarterbacks will be gone, and Mac Jones will probably be the best option on the table.

While Jones might be a solid NFL quarterback at some point, he won’t be ready week one. The Pats apparently feel the same way because they’re bringing Newton back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

We’ll see if the Patriots still draft a quarterback in the first round and put him on the bench to develop. As for right now, it’s still the Cam Newton show in New England.