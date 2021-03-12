Editorial

REPORT: Cam Newton Is Re-Signing With The Patriots On A 1-Year Deal

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates a win against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reportedly keeping Cam Newton.

According to The Boston Globe, the veteran quarterback will return for another season with Patriots on a one-year deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at this time.

This is honestly incredibly surprising. All the chatter after this past season was that the Patriots were likely going to go a different direction than Newton after finishing 7-9.

He had some flashes, but definitely didn’t look like a long term solution for Bill Belichick.

 

Well, he’s back in New England for another season! You have to wonder how much New England picking at 15 factored into the decision to bring Newton back.

By the time the 15th pick rolls around, all the elite quarterbacks will be gone, and Mac Jones will probably be the best option on the table.

While Jones might be a solid NFL quarterback at some point, he won’t be ready week one. The Pats apparently feel the same way because they’re bringing Newton back.

 

We’ll see if the Patriots still draft a quarterback in the first round and put him on the bench to develop. As for right now, it’s still the Cam Newton show in New England.