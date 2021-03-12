UConn Coach Dan Hurley Drops Awesome Quote About Stars Being Babied After A Player Gets Cramps

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley dropped a quote for the ages Thursday night after beating DePaul 94-60.

Huskies star James Bouknight had to be carried in the tunnel after he cramped up, and Hurley wasn't overly impressed.

James Bouknight is having a rough night. pic.twitter.com/roWsB7RHAy — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 12, 2021

According to Neill Ostrout, Hurley told the media after the game, “I think James is just being overly dramatic. That’s what you get with these stars.”

Hurley tells TV crew Bouknight is just cramping. “I think James is just being overly dramatic. That’s what you get with these stars,” Hurley said. — Neill Ostrout (@NeillOstrout) March 12, 2021

“That’s what you get with these stars.” What an absolutely baller quote from Hurley. He more or less just told Bouknight to man the hell up.

Oh, you have really bad cramps and can’t walk? Hurley isn’t buying it. Get back in the trenches and keep swinging.

This isn’t a health situation! It’s an ego situation and needing to be pampered, and Hurley isn’t buying it! This is March! Get it together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Men’s Basketball (@uconnmbb)

I’m pretty sure Bouknight is never allowed to be carried off for cramping ever again. I think those are the rules. Once your coach publicly wrecks you like this, you just have to find your way to the locker room all by yourself.

Props to Hurley for not even pretending like it wasn’t anything other than major dramatics.