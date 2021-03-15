Duke And Kentucky Both Miss The NCAA Tournament For The 1st Time Since 1976

Duke and Kentucky are both out of the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly half a century.

The bracket was released Sunday night, and 68 teams punched tickets for the chance to win a national title. The Blue Devils and Wildcats weren't among them.

According to SportsCenter, it’s the first time since 1976 that both programs have missed the field at the same time.

Duke and Kentucky are not in the NCAA Tournament this year. The last time they both missed the Tournament in the same year was 1976 ???? pic.twitter.com/1SR6UYzz8o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2021

It’s truly hard to believe just how much Duke and Kentucky fell off this past year. They were both so disappointing.

Duke at least seemed to flirt with making the tournament. Down the stretch, they strung together some wins, but it wasn’t enough before they had to pull out of the ACC Tournament because of coronavirus.

As for Kentucky, there’s really no explanation for how bad they were this past season. John Calipari and the Wildcats won just nine games!

Nine wins for the team in Lexington! If that’s not embarrassing, then I don’t know what it.

Granted, I’m not sure too many tears will be shed for Duke and Kentucky. Both programs are pretty universally hated, and nobody will cry seeing them watch the tournament from home.