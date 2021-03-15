Biden Addresses Cuomo Allegations After Weeks-Long Silence, Says Americans ‘Should See What’ Investigation Brings

President Joe Biden addressed the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday and, unlike many others in the party, did not call for his resignation.

Biden remained silent for weeks as the list of women accusing Cuomo grew. Many other Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, have called for the governor to resign.

The president addressed the ongoing scandal during a surprise question-and-answer session with reporters Sunday and said Americans “should see what” comes of the investigation.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also broke with several others in the party when she declined to call for Cuomo’s resignation. Pelosi said Sunday that she has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment but noted she’d wait for the investigation to be completed, Fox News reported.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the various allegations against Cuomo. This investigation comes as Cuomo also faces a separate probe from the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the nursing home scandal.

Cuomo has so far resisted calls for his resignation, adding that he will “fully cooperate” with James’ investigation. The governor has also denied the allegations against him. (RELATED: Psaki Won’t Say Whether Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign)

“I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people,” Cuomo said Friday as more members of his party pushed for him to leave office. “Part of this is that I am not part of the political club. And you know what? I’m proud of it.”

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous,” he added. “The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who take a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst.”

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced in a press release Thursday that he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation into Cuomo regarding the various allegations. This impeachment investigation comes in addition to the probes from the attorney general and DOJ.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said. “The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution.”

At least six women have reportedly come forward with allegations against Cuomo.