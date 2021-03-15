Meghan McCain Compares Kavanaugh To Cuomo: From ‘Believe All Women’ To ‘You Can Grope Whoever You Want’

Meghan McCain compared Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday’s broadcast of “The View.”

McCain argued that politics played a role in the pivoting narratives from “believe all women” when the accused was appointed by former President Donald Trump to “oh, if his politics run the right way you can grope whoever you want.” (RELATED: ‘Put A Fork In Him’: Meghan McCain Is ‘Over Cuomo’ — Sunny Hostin Tries To Make It About Donald Trump)

WATCH:

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by noting the numerous calls — from people on both sides of the political aisle — for Cuomo to resign or face impeachment over multiple accusations of sexual harassment and continued questions about his handling of nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just want someone to show a flash image of the videos of people talking about Brett Kavanaugh and the images of people talking about Andrew Cuomo,” McCain replied. “It’s a weird message to go from ‘believe all women,’ ‘one accusation is enough to be put in jail and to lose your job’ to, ‘oh, if his politics run the right way you can grope whoever you want because gun control is more important.'”

“That is a very murky, nebulous, ugly, hypocritical message for Democrats to be putting out,” McCain continued. “Seven women is a lot. The one about groping is obviously highly illegal. And I think that if you’re going to hold him not accountable, then it doesn’t matter. He should stay in office because he’s a Democrat and Democratic policies are more important than sexually assaulting women. That’s a very dangerous road for Democrats to go down.”

McCain went on to say that she had always been a proponent of due process, regardless of who the accused might be, before she turned the topic to the nursing home situation.

“I thought that scandal should have put him out. It makes me sick that there’s difference of opinion and difference of feeling on the value of life in this country. Apparently if you’re over 75 or you have developmental issues it doesn’t really matter if you were killed by Governor Cuomo,” McCain concluded. “What matters is he maybe sexually assaulted some people. I think they’re all bad and it’s long time for him to have stepped down.”