Candace Owens Announces New Late Night Show On Daily Wire

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens announced Tuesday she will be hosting a new late-night talk show on the conservative news website and media company the Daily Wire.

Daily Wire announced the new show would premiere March 19.

“The timing right now is really crucial to stand up on a platform and to say, ‘I’m here. I’m a conservative. I’m not apologizing,'” Owens said in a video announcing the new show. “I am really committed to changing things. This show is going to be uplifting, funny, political … this show is going to be all of the pieces of me.” (RELATED: Candace Owens Calls Out ‘Doomsday Cult’ Leftists, Kaepernick At CPAC)

WATCH:

Don’t miss Candace, Daily Wire’s new show starring @RealCandaceO! Join us weekly as Candace delves into the political and cultural issues of the day. @thecandaceshow premieres March 19th for DW members! Get 25% off memberships w/ code: Candace Join here: https://t.co/hR14YrzBKU pic.twitter.com/m4hdleU8A7 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 9, 2021

Owens has stirred up controversy for her views, including her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement that took off over the summer.

Some people and companies have taken steps to distance themselves from Owens. GoFundMe removed Owens’ campaign raising money for an Alabama bar after text messages surfaced of the bar owner calling George Floyd a “thug” and saying Floyd “didn’t deserve to die but honoring a thug is irresponsible.” Jameela Jamil, a British writer, model and actress, rescinded an invitation for Owens to come on her show in 2019 because Owens wrote on Twitter “only women can give birth.”

The political commentator said in April 2020 she is considering a run for Congress.