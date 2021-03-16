Cardi B Takes Swipe At Melania During Twitter Fight With Candace Owens

Cardi B took several swipes at former first lady Melania Trump during her fight with Candace Owens over the rapper’s “disgusting” Grammy performance.

“No! Candy [Candice Owens], men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” the 28-year-old rapper tweeted to Owens, along with a pornographic photo that appeared to be Melania. It can be seen here. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“I mean look at Melania [Trump] she was a porn star however she didn’t [allow] [Donald] Trump to treat her as so or shame her for her [past] and made her into a First Lady [and] the mother of his child,” she added. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“I don’t know why candy [Owens] is so bothered by WAP,” the rapper wrote in a second post, along with another pornographic picture that appeared to be former first lady. It can be seen here. “I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” Cardi B said.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, then congratulated Candace on her “new show” and said she hopes the conservative author and commentator speaks “more about WAP” so the song gains a larger audience.

The “WAP” hitmaker included a retweet from Owens who hit back at the rapper and made it clear she didn’t “take issue” with the superstar over having “success.”

“I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success,” Candace tweeted. “I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.”

“Men typically treat women how they treat themselves,” she added. “You know that.”

Earlier, Cardi B thanked Owens for mentioning the performance during an appearance Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy,” Cardi tweeted. “She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.”