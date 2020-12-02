Cardi B Says ‘I Like Justice … But I Also Like Popping My P*ssy’ After Being Named Woman Of The Year

Cardi B said she likes “justice” but she also likes “popping” her “pussy” after being named Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

“I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself,” the 28-year-old rapper shared with Billboard magazine in a piece published Wednesday following her success with the song titled “WAP.”

“I like justice,” she added. “I like to work and be creative. But I also like popping my pussy.” (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

The explicit rap about female pleasure spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and set a record with the most streams in a single week for a song (93 million, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), the piece noted.

At one point in the interview, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker admitted she’s struggled in the past with being seen as a “role model.”

“I know I’m a role model because I know there’s a lot of women like me,” Cardi B shared. “At the end of the day, I know I’m a bitch that made it through because I work my ass off, not because luck fell on my thighs.”

“I’m a very sexual person,” she added. “I love sex, and I like to rap about it. I like to do it.”

“I admire my husband’s penis. I love pussy, and I love my body, and I want to be able to express that. I’m just a naughty girl, and I’m not hurting nobody because I love my pussy and want to rap about it,” the superstar rapper continued.

Later, she said that she doesn’t want people to see her as an activist, but more a “person with a platform that believes in good” because even back when she was a stripper she was “doing marches in Harlem.”

“I like fairness, and I have compassion toward everybody,” Cardi shared. “This is the type of person that I’ve always been. When I was a stripper, I posted the same shit that I post now. I was doing marches in Harlem.”

“But I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, she’s an activist,'” she added. “There’s people out here that really go off and beyond, like a Tamika [Mallory] or Shaun King, who go out of their way to really help. I feel like those are activists. I don’t want to take away from what they are.”