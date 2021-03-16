GoFundMe Page Set Up To Cover Meghan Markle’s Mortgage Fails Miserably

A GoFundMe page that was set up to cover Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s mansion reportedly worth $14.65 million only raised around $110.

Anastasia Hanson, 56, told The Sun in a recent report she created the crowdfunding campaign to cover the mortgage of the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion after hearing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, 36-year-old Prince Harry explained he had been “cut off” financially by the palace after stepping down from royal roles. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

GoFundMe to pay off Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s mortgage goes bust https://t.co/5AwxWSm8iy pic.twitter.com/IXAHFt0W4M — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2021

“When they came to the USA, they were without jobs and with limited funds,” added Hanson, who lives close to the royal couple’s estate in swanky Montecito, California. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full,” she added, making it clear in her remarks to the outlet it wasn’t set up as a joke.

The fundraising page is now inactive. The initial GoFundMe page read, “I am Anastasia Hanson of Ventura, California and I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan,” according to the outlet.

“Were 2 million supporters to donate just $5 each, the Goal is met and the loan can be paid off,” the message read, the New York Post reported. “After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift.”

Harry reportedly inherited what now amounts to around $13 million from his late mother, Princess Diana. The royal couple also have a production deal with Netflix for an estimated $100 million.