Should Indiana Pull The Trigger On Hiring Rick Pitino?

Indiana needs a new basketball coach, and Rick Pitino might be the perfect man for the job.

The Hoosiers fired former head coach Archie Miller after several disappointing seasons, and it's now time to find his replacement.

As crazy as it might sound, Pitino, whose son was just ousted at Minnesota, is by far and away the best proven option on the table.

Now, that’s not to say that there aren’t young coaches out there who can’t make a huge impact and have success, but there’s nobody on the market with the resume of Pitino.

The man dominated during his time at Kentucky and Louisville before being pushed out by the Cardinals in the carnage of the FBI’s corruption scandal. It’s important to note that Pitino hasn’t been accused of doing anything that stops him working for an NCAA school.

In fact, he’s already back in the NCAA and took Iona to the Big Dance in his first season with the team. Again, the numbers speak for themselves.

Now, one major potential problem is that Indiana prides itself on being a pure basketball program, and Pitino doesn’t give that vibe off at all.

The Hoosiers need to forget about Pitino and whether or not he has blemishes because the dude just wins. Indiana hasn’t been great in a long time, and the former Louisville coach could restore them within a year or two.

Indiana has to choose if they care more about optics or more about winning. As a college basketball fan, I’m sure the people who support the program choose the latter.

Hire Pitino and set the world on fire!