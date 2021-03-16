Minnesota Fires Basketball Coach Richard Pitino

Minnesota has fired basketball coach Richard Pitino.

The Gophers announced late Monday night that Pitino had been fired after another disappointing season. The move was expected once the season concluded and it’s now a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Director of Athletics Mark Coyle makes change in men’s basketball leadership.https://t.co/sPaEMtt2r1 — Minnesota Men’s Basketball (@GopherMBB) March 16, 2021

Pitino ends his time with the Gophers with a record of 141-123 and just two tournament appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb)

I remember when Pitino was hired at Minnesota. A lot of people thought he was going to be a great guy to run the Gophers, but it never worked out.

I’m not sure anyone even really knows why. It’s not like Minnesota hasn’t had some talent over the years. They definitely have, but have just never been able to put it together.

Now, Pitino is out the door and the Gophers are searching for a new head coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb)

As a Wisconsin man, you’ll never see me shed tears when Minnesota is engulfed by carnage and chaos. It brings a smile to my face!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb)

It’ll be interesting to see who the Gophers hire next. Whoever it is will for sure have their work cut out for them because the B1G is as good as it gets in college basketball.