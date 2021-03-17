Conditions Are Apparently So Bad Inside The March Madness Bubble That An Unnamed Coach Wonders If Teams Will Lose Just To Go Home

Players are apparently not pleased with the bubble in Indiana for the NCAA Tournament.

Early on in the bubble in Indiana, there was already chatter about lackluster food, but the issues don’t apparently end there. Players are being quarantined to hotel floors and there isn’t a ton of fun going on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just got a text from a head coach in the East Region. “Supposed to be fish.” pic.twitter.com/lZerv8iWUm — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

An unnamed coach told ESPN’s Jordan Cornette, “Conditions are tough. Can’t leave our hotel floor, food is cold, it’s very challenging. I just hope it’s not so bad for these kids that they want to lose so they can go home.”

As told to me by a coach inside the NCAA tourney bubble in Indy…. “Conditions are tough. Can’t leave our hotel floor, food is cold, it’s very challenging. I just hope it’s not so bad for these kids that they want to lose so they can go home” Tough to hear. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) March 16, 2021

Obviously, this March Madness tournament is unlike anything we’ve seen before. It’s just that simple. Two years ago, nobody could have seen a situation like the one we’re in unfolding.

Yet, we’re here and we’re fighting every day to get ahead. To paraphrase “Any Given Sunday,” we can stay here and get our teeth kicked in, or we can fight.

I’d choose to fight.

Imagine the bragging rights you’d have for the rest of your life if you went into the toughest March Madness ever and came home with a national title.

That’s the kind of stuff that legends are made out of. That’s the kind of stuff that sets men apart from boys. Endure, survive and advance!

If I can tell my girlfriend no over the coming weeks, then these players can suck it up.

Thoughts and prayers to all the girlfriends out there who are going to be dumb enough to recommend some weekend activities with their boyfriends during March Madness. Heartbreak and disappointment are just around the corner! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2021

Now, if the teams playing the Badgers want to throw in the towel and head home early, be my guest! Otherwise, let’s get to work.