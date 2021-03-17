Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah Gives Epic Basketball Lesson to Student

A Virginia State University student met his match on campus after challenging the president of the university to a little one-on-one basketball.

A viral video shows graduate student Afolabi Oyeneyin pulling tricks on everyone he comes in contact with, except for university President Makola Abdullah.

WATCH:

I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me.. pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021

“I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me,” he wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Lucy Robson Pulls Off Insane Trick Shot)

The video had 4.7 million views at the time this article was published.

“I knew it was going to be big,” Oyeneyin told local station WTVR. “But this is insane, to be honest. I’ve never seen that happen before. People are seeing it from all over the world.”

Abdullah shared the video on his Twitter as well. “You already know it’s all love,” the president wrote. “I can’t wait until everybody is back on campus.”

I love seeing college students back on campus, interacting with one another. And not to mention, the president of the university actually being involved with students—that doesn’t happen often.

Oyeneyin got totally schooled, and his ankles will be sore for a couple of weeks (at least). He’ll definitely have to practice before he challenges Abdullah again.