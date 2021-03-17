You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video On The Differences Between Moms And Dads Cooking

You Betcha recently released another hysterical video.

The popular entertainment company recently released "Dad vs Mom Cooking," and I can promise you don't want to miss this one.

In fact, it’ll probably be the funniest thing you see all day. Give it a watch below.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. It’s almost scary how accurate these videos from You Betcha can be at times.

When it comes to dudes putting food together, it’s like a war zone. Just get it done, get it done quickly, get it done right and don’t worry about presentation.

We’re here to eat. We’re not here for an art contest.

Women, on the other hand, want things to look great. If they make an outstanding pasta dish, they want the presentation to be on point.

I can tell you first hand from my own cooking skills that I couldn’t care less about that. Just feed me!

P.S.: My dad is a legit general in the kitchen when it comes to cooking up venison. I could eat that all day without getting tired.