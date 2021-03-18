California Will ‘Limit’ Screaming On Rollercoasters In Order To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus As Theme Parks Reopen

If you expect to be able to scream on a rollercoaster as California theme parks start reopening, you might be disappointed.

The California Attractions and Parks Association announced it wants to limit shouting in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In explaining why it was safe for California to reopen its theme parks, the California Attractions and Parks Association revealed it had the “ability to limit activities that are known to cause increased spread,” which include singing, shouting and heavy breathing.

No screaming on roller coasters under California’s COVID-19 plan https://t.co/hP3ApRASPo pic.twitter.com/xFCzDFyaL2 — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2021

“Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting,” the reopening plan said. “Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”

Theme parks are set to reopen with limited capacity in California on April 1.

This sounds like something you might not be able to control very easily. Screaming on a rollercoaster isn’t done for fun—it’s a real reaction to being scared to death and thinking you might die any minute.

Japan already tried it. A video showed people wearing masks and riding a popular rollercoaster in silence, with a message at the end that said, “please scream inside your heart.” (RELATED: Theme Parks Ban Yelling On Rollercoasters: ‘Scream Inside Your Heart’)

Inside your heart? This all has to be a joke. I guess I have screamed inside of my heart before, but it makes more sense to just scream out loud.