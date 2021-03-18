‘Gotcha Politics’: Fox Guest Says Republicans Only Care About Maskless Kerry Because Biden Gives Them ‘Nothing To Complain About’

Fox News guest Chris Hahn claimed Thursday that Republicans were only concerned with Climate Envoy John Kerry’s maskless photo because President Joe Biden had given them nothing to complain about.

Hahn, host of the “Aggressive Progressive” podcast, joined Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner to discuss the photo with fellow panelist and radio talk show host Kevin McCullough. (RELATED: John Kerry Spotted Maskless On Flight In Violation Of Biden Mask Mandate)

Faulkner shared the photo of the former secretary of state reading a book on a commercial flight with his mask hanging by a strap from just one ear. She also noted Kerry’s response once the photo began circulating on social media.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do,” Kerry tweeted.

Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day “malarkey” afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 17, 2021

McCullough asked why, after families had been kicked off flights over toddlers refusing to wear masks, Kerry hadn’t been similarly disciplined.

Faulkner turned that question to Hahn, who immediately brushed it off as “gotcha politics.”

“I love the gotcha politics,” he said. “He might have had his mask down for a second, who knows? But the thing that’s bigger for me is that United States senators got nothing to complain about with Joe Biden because the people are so happy with him. They’ve got to pick a fight over whether or not John Kerry wore his mask for the entire flight.”

“Hallelujah, the Biden calm!” he continued. “Everybody should be as fortunate. They want us to hate each other, let’s not do that, but look: everybody wear your mask. Don’t be the last person to die of COVID.”

“Don’t be like John Kerry on a commercial flight where it’s been mandated,” Faulkner shot back, noting that Kerry had also come under fire for flying privately while encouraging Americans to decrease their carbon footprints.