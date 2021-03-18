Showtime Developing Series About Final Days Of Trump Administration And US Capitol Riot

Showtime is developing a series about the final days of former President Donald Trump’s administration leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, creators of the networks last political series, “The Comey Rule,” about FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s early relationship, are on board to create the limited series, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘The Daily Show’ Host Compares Trump To O.J., Says ‘He’s Responsible For More Deaths’)

Last week, I said I was VERY excited about what I’d be writing/directing next. Also told you Lauren Boebert would hate it. Here’s why: Showtime Series On January 6 U.S. Capitol Assault Set With ‘The Comey Rule’ Duo Billy Ray & Shane Salerno https://t.co/txrfXuUQ9e via @Deadline — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) March 18, 2021

The network has ordered three scripts for the series that will reportedly look at those last few months of Trump’s presidency from both sides of the political aisle. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

The piece noted the show will also focus on the attack on January 6, where a rally with tens of thousands of supporters of the president who turned out for a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. eventually turned into a riot, with video surfacing of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building. It is said to deal with what happened after, including the FBI and Congressional investigations.

A source shared there will most likely be a Trump character with a suggestion that “The Comey Rule” actor who played the former president, Brendan Gleeson, reprise the role.

Ray has reportedly been doing research for months speaking with those directly involved in the events surrounding the insurrection and has already completed the first script.

He will be responsible for writing and directing the entire series, as he did with the last one. Josh McLoughlin is also reportedly on board as a producer.