Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’

Ivanka Trump called out rioters Wednesday who stormed the Capitol building and said the “violence must stop immediately.”

"American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable," the first daughter tweeted to her millions of followers.

“The violence must stop immediately,” she added. “Please be peaceful.”

Along with her post, Ivanka included a retweet from President Donald Trump who called on supporters, who had stormed the building and fought cops, to support the law enforcement.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” the president tweeted. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

The post came after tens of thousands of supporters of the president turned out for a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. After the rally, video surfaced of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021