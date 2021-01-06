Politics

Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’

Ivanka Trump called out rioters Wednesday who stormed the Capitol building and said the “violence must stop immediately.”

“American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” the first daughter tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Give You One Guess Who We’re Voting For’: Ivanka Posts Picture After Voting On Air Force One)

“The violence must stop immediately,” she added. “Please be peaceful.”

Along with her post, Ivanka included a retweet from President Donald Trump who called on supporters, who had stormed the building and fought cops, to support the law enforcement. (RELATED: Ivanka Announces $122 Million In Grants For Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative)

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” the president tweeted. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

The post came after tens of thousands of supporters of the president turned out for a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. After the rally, video surfaced of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building.