HBO Releases The Trailer For The Documentary ‘The Last Cruise’

HBO’s upcoming documentary “The Last Cruise” looks fascinating.

The documentary takes a look at the situation with the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in port in Japan in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as the virus ran through the ship. People weren’t allowed to leave the ship for weeks as officials tried to figure out what to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like “The Last Cruise” is going to be required viewing. Give it a watch below.

This documentary looks like it’s going to be awesome. Obviously, there’s nothing awesome about the situation, but I’m a junkie when it comes to history and documentaries.

The Diamond Princess was one of the early focal points of the pandemic because so many people were trapped on it as the virus spread, and nobody really had any idea what to do.

If you remember back to March, people weren’t exactly prepared and a lot of us were simply taking in the information as quickly as we could get it. One day, life was seemingly normal and the next everything was locked down.

Now, HBO is giving people an inside look at the chaos as it unfolded on the Diamond Princess. No matter who you are, this should interest you.

You can catch “The Last Cruise” starting March 30 on HBO Max!