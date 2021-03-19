The NCAA Delivers 19,500 Chicken Wings To March Madness Players In A Single Night

The NCAA delivered a ton of chicken wings to March Madness players in a single night.

Right now, players are all in the bubble in Indiana for the NCAA Tournament, and they need to be fed! Well, the NCAA is taking care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a release from the organization, 19,500 wings from Buffalo Wild Wings were delivered to players in a single night.

In addition to the wings, 650 pizzas, 200 family pastas and 4,350 breadsticks from Pizza Hut were delivered to players.

These are the kinds of facts that are a blast to hear about. Nearly 20,000 chicken wings for players in Indiana!

That’s a whole lot of chicken! That’s an absolutely staggering amount of food.

It’s also good to see players enjoy the same food as the common man does during the NCAA Tournament. They might not be hammering beer, but we’re all about wings!

When I made the state tournament in high school (I rode the bench), we went to Buffalo Wild Wings one night and I’ve never seen so much food on a table in my life.

We ate like absolute kings, and it sounds like the guys in Indiana are doing the exact same.

Hammer those wings, gentlemen! Hammer them!