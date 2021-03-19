The NCAA Releases Majestic March Madness Highlight Video

The NCAA has released an awesome March Madness highlight reel for millions of fans around the country.

The first full day of NCAA Tournament games is Friday, and the whole country is locked in and ready for some chaos to unfold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a tweet recently shared by @MarchMadness, viewers took a walk down memory lane through some of the greatest moments in tournament history.

Give it a watch below.

I know I’ve said it a million times already, but I’m going to say it again just to drive the point home.

We’ve waited nearly two years for today, and I can’t wait to soak up every second of it. Outside world shutdown. Beer cold. Games on.

I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

It’s going to be a great day, gentlemen. It’s 100% going to be a day for the boys and for our teams. So, let’s go out there and drink our respective towns dry and cheer like hell.

After all, we can’t ever take March Madness for granted again!