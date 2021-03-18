Editorial

The Big Ten Network Releases 9 Minutes Of Old March Madness Highlights To Celebrate The Start Of The NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 22: Head coach Bo Ryan of the Wisconsin Badgers shouts after a play against the Oregon Ducks during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 22, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Big Ten Network dropped an awesome video Thursday morning to celebrate the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The B1G’s TV network released a nine minute video of old March Madness highlights to juice up the fans ahead of the games starting, and it’s pure basketball porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

This is the kind of content that I feast on during March. This is the kind of content that warms my soul leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

Throwback highlights get the blood bumping and fans juiced up. It’s one of the kinds of walks down memory lane that I’m 100% okay with.

 

The play-in games are Thursday night, and then we’re full speed ahead starting Friday. Once the first beer is cracked, I’m not moving!

I can promise you that much. They’re going to be going down smooth, the money will be placed on my bets, my brackets will be in front of me, the wings will be hot and I’m just going to soak it all up!

This is what March is all about, folks! Go, Badgers, go!