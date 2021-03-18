The Big Ten Network Releases 9 Minutes Of Old March Madness Highlights To Celebrate The Start Of The NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten Network dropped an awesome video Thursday morning to celebrate the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The B1G’s TV network released a nine minute video of old March Madness highlights to juice up the fans ahead of the games starting, and it’s pure basketball porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Let’s dance.#MarchMadness officially tips off tonight. ???? To get you ready, here’s 9⃣ minutes of some of the many memorable B1G NCAA tourney moments. ???? pic.twitter.com/SvyWAwILNx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 18, 2021

This is the kind of content that I feast on during March. This is the kind of content that warms my soul leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

Throwback highlights get the blood bumping and fans juiced up. It’s one of the kinds of walks down memory lane that I’m 100% okay with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

The play-in games are Thursday night, and then we’re full speed ahead starting Friday. Once the first beer is cracked, I’m not moving!

I can promise you that much. They’re going to be going down smooth, the money will be placed on my bets, my brackets will be in front of me, the wings will be hot and I’m just going to soak it all up!

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

This is what March is all about, folks! Go, Badgers, go!