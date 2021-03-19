‘The Client’ Is A Great Classic Movie

I just saw “The Client” for the first time, and I absolutely loved it.

While scrolling through HBO Max, I landed on the 1994 crime/legal thriller film with Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film is based on a book of the same name from John Grisham, and it’s awesome.

The plot is pretty straightforward. A kid witnesses a mob lawyer commit suicide, but not before being told the guy knows where a murdered Senator is buried.

The FBI and mafia then race to find out what info this kid knows in order to come out on top.

It’s a hell of a movie. I’m honestly not sure how I’d never seen it until just now. I loved “A Time to Kill” from Grisham with Matthew McConaughey, and this is in a similar vein.

It’s not race related at all, but there is a poverty angle.

“The Client” kept me guessing until the very end as Sarandon plays the lawyer tasked with looking out for the child’s interest as he tries his hardest to stay alive and out of the mob’s and FBI’s net.

There’s action, mystery, intensity and it’s overall a great movie.

So, if you’ve never seen “The Client” before, I can’t recommend it enough. You can catch it on HBO Max.