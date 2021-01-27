HBO Max Hits 37.7 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter early Wednesday morning, AT&T revealed that the streaming service has hit 37.7 million subscribers since launching at the end of May 2020. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Between HBO and HBO Max, the network now has a staggering 41.5 million total subscribers in the United States.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that business is booming for HBO Max. The streaming service has outstanding content.

It has the entire HBO library, plenty of shows from other networks and it has some fun original series.

Most importantly, Warner Bros. is releasing its entire 2021 film slate to the streaming platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you think 37.7 million users is a lot of people right now, just wait to see what the numbers hit once more and more major films hit the site.

Movie theaters might not like the decision, but I can promise you that consumers will love it.

Of all the streaming services people can use, I’d say HBO Max and Netflix are probably battling it out for the top spot.

Everyone else is fighting for a very distant third at this point of the race.

Hopefully, the competition continues to force all the streaming platforms to continue to offer the best options possible.