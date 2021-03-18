REPORT: Matthew McConaughey Might Reprise His ‘A Time To Kill’ Role For An HBO Sequel Series

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks for “A Time to Kill” sequel series at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “True Detective” star is in talks with the network to reprise his role as lawyer Jake Brigance for a limited series based on the sequel book “A Time for Mercy” from John Grisham. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The hit film from the 1990s helped propel Matthew McConaughey to superstardom, and is widely considered one of the greatest courtroom films ever made.

This is absolutely awesome, and I have my fingers crossed that it actually happens. “A Time to Kill” is an all-time great movie, and it’s one of McConaughey’s greatest performances.

I mean, we’re talking about a film that has withstood the test of time and only gets better with every viewing.

It touches on fairness in the judicial system, race issues and much more. McConaughey’s “now imagine she’s white” line will forever be remembered among the best to ever come out of Hollywood.

While I’m not a huge fan of remakes, that doesn’t really apply here because it’s based on an entirely different book.

It’s an original story from Grisham.

Also, as a massive fan of McConaughey, I generally 100% support whatever he does. So, I’m all in. Let’s get it done!