Tom Izzo Grabs Gabe Brown During Heated Altercation

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown got into a heated altercation during a Thursday night loss to UCLA.

At halftime of the play-in game, Izzo was exchanging words with Brown and was clearly not happy. When Brown appeared to try to walk away, Izzo grabbed his arm and spun him around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The junior forward continued to try to walk off and Izzo continued to verbally tear into him. Watch the intense altercation below.

Tom Izzo and Gabe Brown get into it ???? pic.twitter.com/kWncCN2Pkx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

I might be in the minority here, but I don’t think what Izzo did here was over the line. Brown was clearly walking away from him, the MSU coach wanted his attention and he grabbed his arm.

It’s similar to when a football coach grabs a kid’s face mask or shoulder pads to get his attention. Sometimes, you need a little tough love.

Even Draymond Green, who played for Izzo back in the, said it wasn’t a big deal.

Typical Michigan State exchange… move on RELAX! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 19, 2021

These players aren’t little kids. They’re young men, and they sometimes need to have their focus put back on the right path.

When a coach is talking to you, you listen. You don’t try to walk away.

If you’re outraged by that Gabe Brown-Tom Izzo exchange, you’re not a fan of a team that’s been to 23 straight NCAA Tournaments. Simple as that. Players play. Tough players wins. — The Only Colors (@TheOnlyColors) March 19, 2021

Also, while we’re here, let’s take a moment to throw it back to Izzo’s meltdown on Aaron Henry during the 2019 tournament!

