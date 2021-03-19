The Weight Room For The Women’s NCAA Tournament Is Laughably Bad

The weight room for the women’s NCAA Tournament is so bad that you have to see it to believe it.

The entire women’s tournament is being held in the San Antonio area during the coronavirus pandemic as the men play in Indiana. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The men have a gigantic weight room to use while fighting for a title. The women? Not so much! In a video tweeted by Sedona Prince, the women’s weight room is literally a stack of dumbbells.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Look, I could make a joke about how there’s one weight for every viewer of the women’s tournament, but I’m not going to do that because this is almost hard to believe.

How the hell did the NCAA screw this up so badly. In our hypersensitive culture where people look for any reason to be outraged, why would the NCAA give people on social media this kind of ammo?

Giving the men a great weight room setup and giving the women a stack of dumbbells is arming the SJWs on social media with long-range ICBMs.

Obviously, men’s and women’s basketball aren’t equal, and you’d have to be braindead to think the two sports are. The men’s tournament prints money for the NCAA. The women’s doesn’t.

So, I 100% understand things not being equal to a degree. Those who earn the money should get the higher quality stuff.

However, at some point the NCAA has to wake the hell up and understand the PR optics of this situation. That by itself should stop them from ever allowing this to happen.

@ncaawbb @ncaa this needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities. 3 weeks in a bubble and no access to DBs > 30’s until the sweet 16? In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better. pic.twitter.com/jFQVv1PlUt — Ali Kershner, MS, CSCS (@alikershner) March 18, 2021

Having said all of that, this is still one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time.