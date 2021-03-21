The Entire Georgetown Team Kneels For The National Anthem, Proceeds To Lose By 23 Points

The entire Georgetown team took a knee before their NCAA Tournament game against Colorado, then proceeded to get blown off of the court.

During the national anthem for the Saturday matchup, every member of the Hoyas took a knee while Colorado stood with pride.

What happened next? The Buffaloes boat raced the Hoyas off of the court to the tune of 96-73. It wasn’t a basketball game.

It was a nationally televised butt kicking. Georgetown was humiliated from the opening tip through the final seconds.

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see athletes and coaches getting destroyed after trying to make sports political.

Maybe a little more time practicing and a little less time acting out political stunts during the largest sporting event of the year.

Colorado stood with pride and Georgetown took a knee during the anthem. The Buffaloes are now playing in the second round and the Hoyas are headed home.

To tell you just how absurd the kneeling situation has become and how much it has alienated fans, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has admitted himself that politics turns fans away.

If fans will turn away from the NBA, why the hell wouldn’t they turn away from Georgetown?

Next time you find yourself playing on the biggest stage in college basketball, focus on winning the game more than kneeling during the anthem.