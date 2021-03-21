HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses Baylor In The Round Of 32

The season has come to an end for Wisconsin after losing Sunday to Baylor 76-63 in the Round of 32.

I truly believed we had a great shot of upsetting Baylor after we crushed UNC to open the NCAA Tournament.

I truly believed we had a great shot of upsetting Baylor after we crushed UNC to open the NCAA Tournament.

The reality of the situation is that the better team won today. While we fought with grit and intensity, the Bears were simply better, especially in the first half.

When you turn the ball over and don’t defend well for a large chunk of a half, you’re going to have a tough time winning.

Now, the Badgers have to take a long and hard look in the mirror and figure out where we go from here. It was a disappointing season, but we still saw flashes of greatness at times.

It’ll be interesting to see who returns and who doesn’t. The future is still bright in Madison. I just wish we could have taken this to next weekend.