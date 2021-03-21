Who Is Ready To Punch A Ticket To The Sweet 16?

Ladies and gentlemen, I woke up this morning ready to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16.

At 2:40 EST, the Wisconsin Badgers and Baylor Bears will meet on the court to fight for the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball in the Sweet 16. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I’m strangely confident. In fact, I don’t have a care in the world. I don’t know if that’s because I’m slightly hungover from a few too many light beers, but I’m ready to roll.

To paraphrase the great Herb Brooks, we play the Bears 10 times and they might win nine, but not today. Not this one.

For some reason, I just have a feeling in my gut that we’re going to roll. For the first time in months, it looks like everything is lined up for Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We beat the living hell out of North Carolina in the opening round, and it’s now time to strap on the gloves against the Bears.

It’s going to be a war, and I have no doubt that Greg Gard will have the boys ready to fight.

Buckle up, folks. The Badgers are coming and we’re not coming to take prisoners. We’re coming to take souls.