Watch A Special Sneak Peek For ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

HBO Max recently dropped a special sneak peak for “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The plot of the film, according to HBO Max’s YouTube description, is, “Chaos fills the world as Godzilla rains down terror, and no one understands why. The fate of humanity may be in the hands of the strongest ally we have, Kong.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the sneak peak, this film is going to be full of destruction and chaos. Give it a watch below.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” will be the latest major film to hit HBO Max directly when it drops March 31. Warner Bros. made the decision during the coronavirus pandemic to drop its 2021 slate to the streaming service, and that means fans can watch “Godzilla vs. Kong” from the comfort of their couch.

As for the movie specifically, it looks like it’s going to be nothing other than nonstop carnage. If you’re not here for it, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Why are you watching a movie about Godzilla and Kong if you’re not watching it to see stuff get destroyed by the legendary characters?

You can catch “Godzilla vs. Kong” on HBO Max starting March 31. Something tells me that people will be flocking to see this one!