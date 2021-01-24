Watch The Trailer For ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

The trailer for “Godzilla vs. Kong” has dropped and it looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like fans are going to be in for a fun time with this one. Give it a watch below.

Okay, does the movie look like it’s going to be a shade over the top and out of control? Sure, but I also don’t care.

It’s Godzilla vs. Kong. It’s supposed to be out of control. It should just be two hours of nonstop carnage and destruction.

Also, the cast for this movie is absolutely loaded. Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Rebecca Hall are all incredibly talented.

In terms of a lineup, I think it’s safe to say this is a hell of a grade-A list.

You can catch “Godzilla Vs. Kong” on HBO Max starting March 26.