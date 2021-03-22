Meghan McCain Says ‘Trump’s Racist Rhetoric Fueled’ Attacks On ‘Asian-American Community’

Meghan McCain said former President Donald Trump’s “racist rhetoric” helped fuel “many of the attacks” on the “Asian-American community.”

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” the co-host of “The View” tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers on Monday. (RELATED: Psaki: ‘No Question’ Trump Saying ‘Wuhan Virus’ Contributed To Rise In Attacks Against Asian Americans)

“There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda,” she added. (RELATED: Biden Says Atlanta Massage Shootings Are ‘Very Troubling’ But He’s Still ‘Waiting For An Answer’ On Shooter’s Motive)

I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021

It comes following shootings at three massage parlors on March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead, six of whom where Asian. Shortly after the shooting, reports surfaced 21-year-old Ryan Aaron Long’s alleged attack was possibly due to his “sex addiction.” (RELATED: Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Reportedly Increased During Pandemic)

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Capt. Jay Baker, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman, told the Associated Press.

McCain’s tweet also follows talk show host John Oliver calling her out on HBO’s Last Week Tonight for remarks she made in March 2020 stating she had no problem with the novel coronavirus being labeled the “China virus” after Trump did so, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” Meghan explained in the clip shared on the HBO show. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

Oliver then replied, “Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it. Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”