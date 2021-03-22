Paul Finebaum Gets Into An Awkward Exchange With Lane Kiffin About His USC Firing

Paul Finebaum and Lane Kiffin shared an awkward moment Monday afternoon.

The Ole Miss football coach was speaking with the ESPN pundit when he reminded him that Finebaum called him the Miley Cyrus of football shortly before his firing at USC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin was famously fired on the tarmac in 2013 after the Trojans lost to Arizona State. Nearly eight years later, it looks like the awkward comment hasn’t really gone away.

In fact, Finebaum revealed that two weeks after the comment was made, he thought Kiffin might “kill” him when they were both on the set of College GameDay.

That was so cringeworthy. In fact, it was so cringeworthy that it was borderline painful to sit through and watch.

What the hell was that? If you’re going to call someone the Miley Cyrus of college football, then ride with it.

Don’t back down nearly eight years later and say you were just trying to make a name for yourself. It’s borderline pathetic.

If you’re going to talk that garbage, then sit back and talk that garbage! Don’t whimper years later like a dog who got caught stealing food from the table.

Finebaum should be embarrassed for letting Kiffin walk over him like that, even if they’re now boys.

Be better, Finebaum. Be better!