Lane Kiffin On Airport Reception: It Was ‘A Lot Different Than Another Tarmac Experience That I Had’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had an excellent line about his arrival in Oxford.

In an instant-classic moment, the new coach of the Rebels was mobbed at the airport, handed a baby and told to get a burner phone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was everything we’d hoped it would be and much more.

New Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin holding babies and greeting fans after landing in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/8MMN1ga6cZ — News Mississippi (@News_MS) December 8, 2019

How did he like it? Well, it was a hell of a lot better than when he got fired by USC on the tarmac back when he was running the Trojans.

Watch his epic line below.

“A lot different than another tarmac experience that I had.”@Lane_Kiffin is back pic.twitter.com/fSuPoKnNH6 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 9, 2019

We’re only a couple days into Kiffin’s return to the SEC, and it’s already a dream come true. We’ve got babies, burner phones and Kiffin taking shots at USC.

What more could you want? Are you not entertained?

You have no idea how excited I am for the 2020 season. I’m not even an Ole Miss guy (love their fans), but I’m all in on the Lane Train.

Lane Kiffin coaching Ole Miss might be what single-handedly gets me a yacht, a mansion and a private jet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:57pm PST

Go, Lane, go. The football gods are very kind, and they’ve blessed us with golden content for years to come.