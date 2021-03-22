Editorial

Minnesota Hires Ben Johnson As The Next Basketball Coach Of The Gophers

IOWA CITY, IOWA- JANUARY 10: Forward Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battles for a rebound during the first half against guard Marcus Carr #15 and forward Brandon Johnson #23 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 10, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Minnesota Gophers have hired Ben Johnson as the program’s new basketball coach.

The Gophers announced the decision Thursday afternoon for fans around the country and in the state.

Jeff Borzello previously reported that the Xavier assistant would take over for the Gophers after Richard Pitino was fired. Terms of the deal aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m very surprised that Minnesota hired a guy with zero head coaching experience. He has ties to the school, and he can obviously recruit.

Still, given how much money Minnesota has and the prestige of being a B1G program. you would have thought they could have gotten an established guy.

At the same time, fortune favors the bold. Minnesota made a very risky hire here given Johnson’s lack of head coaching experience, but it could pay off in a huge way.

As a Wisconsin fan, I’m not exactly worried. Until the Gophers can prove they can beat us on a regular basis, they’ll always be our dumb cousins to the west.

