REPORT: The New England Patriots ‘Are Really High On Justin Fields’

The New England Patriots reportedly have Justin Fields high on the team’s draft board.

According to Outkick, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks was on the “Move The Sticks” podcast discussing what the Patriots might do at quarterback, and Fields’ name is high in their mind. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

“Hear a lot of rumors out there that they are really high on Justin Fields out of Ohio State. So, they’d have to (trade up) quite a ways to get Justin Fields,” Brooks explained.

The Patriots are currently picking at 15, which means they’d 100% have to trade up to get him because there’s zero shot he falls out of the top 10.

I find it hard to believe that Fields falls outside of the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

First and foremost, I’m still holding out hope that the Lions are able to snag Fields as our quarterback of the future.

We desperately need someone not named Jared Goff to lead us for the next decade, and Fields is a guy I’m also high on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Having said, it would be huge for the Patriots if they were able to sneak up and snag the former Ohio State star.

We all know what Belichick is capable of doing when he has a star quarterback. He wins Super Bowls. You give the Pats Justin Fields and they have their guy for the next 15 years.

It’s borderline scary to think about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

If you’re a fan of the Patriots, let us know in the comments what you think about the team potentially targeting the dual-threat star!