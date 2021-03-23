Florida Students Rally In Support Of School Resource Officer Fired For Using ‘N-Word’

Students and staff members at Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida, rallied Monday in support of a school resource officer who was fired in early March for using a racial slur.

Delvin White, a 41-year old black man, had worked as a Tampa police officer for 8 years before his firing on March 5, according to Bay News 9. He was fired for using the n-word on two different occasions, both of which were caught on his body camera.

White can be heard saying the n-word while driving away from campus after a varsity football game in a footage from Nov. 13, The Tampa Bay Times reported. The officer also used the slur toward a 16-year old suspended student of the high school while arresting him for refusing to leave the school premises, a video showed. “You goin’ to jail now, n*gga,” White can be heard saying as he escorts the agitated teen to a patrol car. (RELATED: Obama Says He Punched A Friend In The Face, Broke His Nose For Using A Racial Slur)

“It’s all about perspective.” Former Tampa officer now fighting to get his job back after he was fired for using the N-word. See his story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/pwZXsJVwYf — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) March 22, 2021

“The fact that he’s a black, African American officer using the n-word is an interesting dynamic. So we have a person in a position of authority, a law enforcement officer talking to a 16-year-old student, that’s not appropriate in my opinion,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said, according to WFLA News 8 .

Tampa’s police union members said March 4 the termination was too harsh a punishment in White’s case. A number of Middleton students and staff members wore white Monday to express their support for the officer.