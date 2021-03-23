REPORT: 2 Spring Breakers Arrested For Allegedly Drugging, Raping A Woman Who Later Died

Two North Carolina men on spring break at Miami Beach were charged with a sex crime, among other charges, after allegedly drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who later died, according to a Monday report.

Police say Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, were captured on surveillance cameras at the Albion Hotel with the victim around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to The Miami Herald. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, according to WXII 12. If autopsy reports indicate that the victim’s death was due to a pill she ingested — and if investigators determine the men supplied the pill — the duo could potentially be charged with manslaughter, according to the Miami Herald.

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said at a bond hearing on Monday, according to the report.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” the police report said, according to the Miami Herald.

Police say that before the two men fled the room, they stole the victim’s credit cards, phone and cash, according to the report. Both men were detained in Miami-Dade jail for charges such as sexual battery, burglary with battery, petty theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to the report.

The woman was found “semi-nude” and dead on the bed Thursday, the Miami Herald reported. (RELATED: Man Posing As Uber Driver Rapes Spring Breaker)

Unidentified woman dies in South Beach after pair of spring breakers allegedly rape her drugged body, leave her for dead, party with her credit cards: cops Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor are suspected of providing a “green pill” to the woman.https://t.co/10F3pHGpGA — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 23, 2021

Police said Collier later told them he and Taylor met the woman at a local restaurant and that Taylor allegedly gave her a “green pill,” which he believed to be Percocet. Collier reportedly told police “that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim.”

“He couldn’t even pick up the phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever it is they did to her,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said, according to the report.

As of Monday, the investigation remained ongoing, according to Fox 8.

Miami Beach police have arrested more than 1,000 people and have recovered 80 firearms since Friday after the city implemented a curfew. The curfew was imposed after thousands of people on spring break ignored mask-wearing and social distancing rules, according to Fox News.