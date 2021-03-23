Katy Perry Teases Potential Collaboration With Taylor Swift On ‘American Idol’

Musician Katy Perry teased a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift on Monday’s episode of “American Idol.”

Monday night’s episode was the duet round. After contestants Athea Grace and Camille Lamb performed, Perry was seemingly inspired to do a collaboration herself.

“Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together… what we could do?” – @katyperry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

“Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?” Perry said to her fellow judges. (RELATED: Katy Perry Explains Why She Ended Feud With Taylor Swift Publicly)

Swift and Perry famously feuded over backup dancers, according to Glamour. Three of Perry’s backup dancers were offered spots on Swift’s tour in 2012. The three dancers allegedly left Swift’s “Red” tour after Perry’s “Prismatic” tour began.

Perry and Swift have since made up, and Perry even appeared in Swift’s music video for her hit single “You Need To Calm Down” in 2019. Perry also admitted she’d be open to creating music with Swift.

“I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open,” Perry said when asked at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

This is great news. Perry and Swift should totally get together and do a collaboration. They are both amazing singers and whatever they created would be absolutely stunning. Not to mention, an appearance by Swift could really boost the ratings for “American Idol.”

Anyone who is a fan of either artist would want this to happen.